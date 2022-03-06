Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway presentation onboard Naval Station Norfolk

    Battle of Midway presentation onboard Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    John Pentangelo, Director of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some opening remarks before a presentation about the Battle of Midway onboard Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, June 3, 2022. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:35
    Photo ID: 7252506
    VIRIN: 220603-N-TG517-521
    Resolution: 3176x2510
    Size: 844.39 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway presentation onboard Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy History
    Battle of Midway
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    History Presentation

