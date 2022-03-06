Laura Orr, Director of Education at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, speaks to Sailors onboard Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, June 3, 2022 about the Battle of Midway. June 4-6, 2022 is the 80th Anniversary of the battle, which is the first major victory of the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during the Second World War. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:35 Photo ID: 7252508 VIRIN: 220603-N-TG517-630 Resolution: 4512x3000 Size: 5.4 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Midway presentation onboard Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.