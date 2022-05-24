Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    220524-N-N0869-1003

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2022) A support vessel transfers crew and equipment to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during an at-sea exchange of crew, held recently off the coast of Washington. Alabama is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:14
    Photo ID: 7252473
    VIRIN: 220524-N-N0869-1003
    Resolution: 5152x3153
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap
    USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap
    USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap
    USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Alabama (SSBN 731)
    COMSUBGRU9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT