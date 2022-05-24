220524-N-N0869-1001
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2022) A support vessel transfers crew and equipment to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during an at-sea exchange of crew, held recently off the coast of Washington. Alabama is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 13:14
|Photo ID:
|7252471
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-N0869-1001
|Resolution:
|4167x2976
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
