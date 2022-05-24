USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap

220524-N-N0869-1004
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2022) A support vessel transfers crew and equipment to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during an at-sea exchange of crew, held recently off the coast of Washington. Alabama is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 13:14
|Photo ID:
|7252472
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-N0869-1004
|Resolution:
|2880x4032
|Size:
|864.28 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
