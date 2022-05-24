220524-N-N0869-1004



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2022) A support vessel transfers crew and equipment to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) during an at-sea exchange of crew, held recently off the coast of Washington. Alabama is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:14 Photo ID: 7252472 VIRIN: 220524-N-N0869-1004 Resolution: 2880x4032 Size: 864.28 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Alabama Conducts Crew Swap [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.