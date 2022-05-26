319th Communications Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. James Gherdovich (left), 319th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 319th Communication Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Oh, 319th CS incoming commander, during the 319th CS change of command ceremony May 26, 2022, at the Northern Lights Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The guidon was symbolically passed to the incoming commander, symbolizing the acceptance of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Roxanne A. Belovarac)

