319th Communications Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. James Gherdovich (left), 319th Mission Support Group commander, accepts the 319th Communication Squadron guidon from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Zalika Mims, 319th CS outgoing commander, during the 319th CS change of command ceremony May 26, 2022, at the Northern Lights Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The guidon was symbolically passed from an outgoing commander to a higher echelon commander, representing the relief of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Roxanne A. Belovarac)

