Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th Communications Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    319th Communications Squadron Change of Command

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Gherdovich (left), 319th Mission Support Group commander, accepts the 319th Communication Squadron guidon from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Zalika Mims, 319th CS outgoing commander, during the 319th CS change of command ceremony May 26, 2022, at the Northern Lights Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The guidon was symbolically passed from an outgoing commander to a higher echelon commander, representing the relief of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Roxanne A. Belovarac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 09:00
    Photo ID: 7251772
    VIRIN: 220526-F-JP913-1055
    Resolution: 6371x5097
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Communications Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th Communications Squadron Change of Command
    319th Communications Squadron Change of Command
    319th Communications Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GFAFB
    319th Communications Squadron
    319 Rw
    Lt. Col. Zalika Mims
    Lt. Col. Duglas Oh
    Col. James Gherdovich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT