319th Communications Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. James Gherdovich (left), 319th Mission Support Group commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Zalika Mims (middle), 319th Communications Squadron outgoing commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Oh (right), 319th CS incoming commander, stand at attention during the 319th CS change of command ceremony May 26, 2022, at the Northern Lights Club on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Gherdovich presided over the ceremony, transferring command of the unit from Mims to Oh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Roxanne A. Belovarac)

