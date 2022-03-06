Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WCSC awards $84,000 in scholarships to Wiesbaden students

    WCSC awards $84,000 in scholarships to Wiesbaden students

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club President, Alicia Bailey (left), and Col. Mario Washington, United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, present Jennifer Yalden and Zack Schraeder with the Legacy Award during a ceremony held on May 24, 2022 at Wiesbaden High School. (Courtesy Asset)

    WCSC awards $84,000 in scholarships to Wiesbaden students

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

