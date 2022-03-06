WIESBADEN, Germany - During a ceremony held on May 24, 2022 at Wiesbaden High School, Col. Mario Washington, United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, and Ben Lowe, Financial Planner for First Command Europe, present the 2022 First Command Educational Foundation Community Scholarship award to Jill Mclendon. (Courtesy Asset)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 07:40 Photo ID: 7251613 VIRIN: 220603-A-MV779-875 Resolution: 1124x797 Size: 180.49 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WCSC awards $84,000 in scholarships to Wiesbaden students [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.