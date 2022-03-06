Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WCSC awards $84,000 in scholarships to Wiesbaden students

    WCSC awards $84,000 in scholarships to Wiesbaden students

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.03.2022

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - During a ceremony held on May 24, 2022 at Wiesbaden High School, Col. Mario Washington, United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, and Ben Lowe, Financial Planner for First Command Europe, present the 2022 First Command Educational Foundation Community Scholarship award to Jill Mclendon. (Courtesy Asset)

    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

