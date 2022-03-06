WCSC awards $84,000 in scholarships to Wiesbaden students



WIESBADEN, Germany – “Success is not one big event- it is a succession of daily decisions and seemingly small actions that first become a habit, then a way of life, and eventually a part of your character,” said Ben Lowe, a financial planner for First Command Europe, as he addressed attendees of the annual Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 24, at Wiesbaden High School.



During the ceremony, 50 high school and continuing education students from the Wiesbaden community were awarded $84,000 in scholarships.



The following students received the WCSC High School Senior Scholarship:



Samuel Ballenger, Ian Bishop, Elisabeth Daigle, Zacchary David, Darby Dermanoski, Jillian Dessing, Myriam Friel, Samantha Garcia, Ella Griffin, Naomi Ibarra-Diaz, Greere Icanberry, Daron Johnson, Ashley Lee, Claire Lee, Dennis Martinez, Madeline McGill, Spencer Meyer, Kate Olson, Tyler Peng, Samantha Puckett, Caleb Rothmeyer, Zack Schraeder, Eamon Stackpole, Ashai Thibodeaux, Gregganne Weider, and Gabriella Winder-Huntanar.



The following students received WCSC Continuing Education Scholarship:



Alyssa Anderson, Sarah Bennett, Savannah Benson-China, Heather Brinkley, Salote Bryant Husseini,, Ryley Bullock, Kiana Bussa, Brandon Clay, Meghan Drury, Melanie Gilbert, Nichole Keihn, Charlotte Kordonowy, D’Juan Matthews, Jill McLendon, Aurora Meyer, Bridgit Peterson, Liberty Prosser, Nicole Sewell, Aiden Springer, Jackson Springer, Sophia Walsh, Christine Werdon, Julie Wynn, and Jennifer Yalden.



The WCSC President, Alicia Bailey, presented the Legacy Award to two individuals that reflect the values of their organization through volunteerism, Zack Schraeder and Jennifer Yalden.



“These two individuals reflect the values and commitment of our organization to serve our community while making memories and friends. Zack and Jennifer continually give so much of their time and of themselves, they make our community a better place,” said Bailey.



Yadira Soto, the Wiesbaden Community Spouses Club Social Vice President, had the honor to award the Capt. Jacob Dixon III, Memorial Scholarship to Tyler Peng.

Jacob Dixon III was a 1974 graduate of General H. H. Arnold High School, now Wiesbaden High School. Dixon commissioned into the United States Air Force after graduating from Duke University in 1978.



On July 13, 1982 Dixon was killed when the airplane he was piloting crashed, and in 1983, Dixon’s mother established the scholarship to honor his memory. Peng is the 39th recipient of this prestigious scholarship.



The Community Scholarship Award from First Command Educational Foundation was presented to continuing education student, Jill McLendon by Lowe.



“The $84,000 in scholarships given tonight primarily comes from volunteer efforts at the WCSC Thrift Shop. We are only able to share with these students because of the way our wonderful community shares with us. Giving is the foundation of who we are,” Bailey emphasized.



To learn more about the WCSC and their scholarship program, please visit http://www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com/.

