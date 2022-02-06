Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne WWII Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    101st Airborne WWII Ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier from the 101st Airborne Division places flowers on a plaque during a 101st Airborne memorial ceremony at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The liberation memorial honors the 101st Airborne Division, which freed the city of Carentan on June 12, 1944. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 05:38
    Location: FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne WWII Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

