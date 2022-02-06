101st Airborne WWII Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division attend a 101st Airborne Division memorial ceremony at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The liberation memorial honors the 101st Airborne Division, which freed the city of Carentan on June 12, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

