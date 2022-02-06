Wreaths lay at the foot of a 2nd Armored Division stele during a 101st Airborne memorial ceremony at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The liberation memorial honors the 101st Airborne Division, which freed the city of Carentan on June 12, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7251441
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-FL671-795
|Resolution:
|3017x1963
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Airborne WWII Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT