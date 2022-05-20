Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson exercises readiness, capability [Image 4 of 4]

    Eielson exercises readiness, capability

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing assemble during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 20, 2022. The formation demonstrated the wing's ability to rapidly mobilize and launch aircraft from its strategic arctic location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    18th Aggressor Squadron
    354th Fighter Wing
    355th Fighter Squadron
    INDOPACOM
    356th Fighter Squadron

