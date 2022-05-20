Eielson exercises readiness, capability

A formation of F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing assemble during a routine readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 20, 2022. The formation demonstrated the wing's ability to rapidly mobilize and launch aircraft from its strategic arctic location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

