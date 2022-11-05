Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020 [Image 2 of 2]

    Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, addresses members of the Sierra workforce on current initiatives the depot is taking to address quality of life concerns, during a Sierra Army Depot town hall session, May 11, 2022. The town hall sessions were the first sessions to be held in-person since January 2020.

