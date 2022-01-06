HERLONG, California – Sierra Army Depot held its first in-person town halls in more than two years, as the depot command team and leadership met with the Sierra workforce during a series of one-hour sessions held over two weeks in May 2022.
Sierra Army Depot had been holding town halls via video addresses since early 2020, due to precautions towards the COVID-19 pandemic. Sierra Army Depot had last held an in-person town hall, January 13, 2020. Sierra Army Depot held a series of 14 sessions, each approximately an hour long with no more than 100 employees attending each session.
“Holding town halls in person enables the workforce and depot leadership to connect on a level that, would simply be impossible in any other way.” Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, said. “We’re still very cautious and very aware of the threat that COVID-19 presents to our readiness. The current threat level allows us to pursue opportunities that we haven’t had in the recent past.”
The town hall served as an opportunity for Cory to introduce herself and take questions from members of the workforce. The sessions touched on topics such as the financial health of the depot, recent achievements, current initiatives, and depot programs and services.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 16:22
|Story ID:
|422065
|Location:
|HERLONG, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020, by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT