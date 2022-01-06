Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020

    Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020

    Photo By Doug Magill | Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, addresses members of the Sierra...... read more read more

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Story by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    HERLONG, California – Sierra Army Depot held its first in-person town halls in more than two years, as the depot command team and leadership met with the Sierra workforce during a series of one-hour sessions held over two weeks in May 2022.

    Sierra Army Depot had been holding town halls via video addresses since early 2020, due to precautions towards the COVID-19 pandemic. Sierra Army Depot had last held an in-person town hall, January 13, 2020. Sierra Army Depot held a series of 14 sessions, each approximately an hour long with no more than 100 employees attending each session.

    “Holding town halls in person enables the workforce and depot leadership to connect on a level that, would simply be impossible in any other way.” Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, said. “We’re still very cautious and very aware of the threat that COVID-19 presents to our readiness. The current threat level allows us to pursue opportunities that we haven’t had in the recent past.”

    The town hall served as an opportunity for Cory to introduce herself and take questions from members of the workforce. The sessions touched on topics such as the financial health of the depot, recent achievements, current initiatives, and depot programs and services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 16:22
    Story ID: 422065
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020, by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020
    Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    logistics
    quality of life
    TACOM
    installation management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT