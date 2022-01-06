Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020

Photo By Doug Magill | Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, addresses members of the Sierra...... read more read more Photo By Doug Magill | Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, addresses members of the Sierra workforce regarding a recent visit by Army Materiel Command commanding general, during a Sierra Army Depot town hall session, May 11, 2022. The town hall sessions were the first sessions to be held in-person since January 2020 see less | View Image Page

HERLONG, California – Sierra Army Depot held its first in-person town halls in more than two years, as the depot command team and leadership met with the Sierra workforce during a series of one-hour sessions held over two weeks in May 2022.



Sierra Army Depot had been holding town halls via video addresses since early 2020, due to precautions towards the COVID-19 pandemic. Sierra Army Depot had last held an in-person town hall, January 13, 2020. Sierra Army Depot held a series of 14 sessions, each approximately an hour long with no more than 100 employees attending each session.



“Holding town halls in person enables the workforce and depot leadership to connect on a level that, would simply be impossible in any other way.” Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, said. “We’re still very cautious and very aware of the threat that COVID-19 presents to our readiness. The current threat level allows us to pursue opportunities that we haven’t had in the recent past.”



The town hall served as an opportunity for Cory to introduce herself and take questions from members of the workforce. The sessions touched on topics such as the financial health of the depot, recent achievements, current initiatives, and depot programs and services.