Sierra Army Depot holds first in-person town halls since 2020

Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, addresses members of the Sierra workforce regarding a recent visit by Army Materiel Command commanding general, during a Sierra Army Depot town hall session, May 11, 2022. The town hall sessions were the first sessions to be held in-person since January 2020

