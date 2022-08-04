Members of a woodworking cooperative in Marrakech work outside their shop on April 8, 2022. As a response to the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, through the through the Cooperative Financing Program USAID provided $6.35 million to GiveDirectly, which matched this funding, to deliver grants of $10,000 each to 960 vulnerable cooperatives in the hardest hit sectors, such as tourism and handicraft, across Morocco.
