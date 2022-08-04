Abderrahim Assim carves design outside woodworking cooperative shop in Marrakech, Morocco

Abderrahim Assim carves a design outside a woodworking cooperative shop in Marrakech, Morocco on April 8, 2022. As a response to the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, USAID is providing tranches of working capital to more than 1,100 vulnerable cooperatives like this one through the Cooperative Financing Program. USAID provided $6.35 million to GiveDirectly, which matched this funding, to distribute grants of $10,000 per cooperative in the hardest hit sectors, such as tourism and handicraft, across Morocco.
