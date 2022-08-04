Adil Jebrane, Abedlatif Abouraji, Abderrahim Assim stand in their woodworking cooperative shop in Marrakech, Morocco

Adil Jebrane (left), Abedlatif Abouraji (middle), and Abderrahim Assim (right) stand in their woodworking cooperative shop in Marrakech, Morocco on April 8, 2022. As a response to the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, USAID is providing tranches of working capital to more than 1,100 vulnerable cooperatives like this one through the Cooperative Financing Program. USAID provided $6.35 million to GiveDirectly, which matched this funding, to distribute grants of $10,000 per cooperative in the hardest hit sectors, such as tourism and handicraft, across Morocco.

