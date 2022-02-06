Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony

    PICAUVILLE, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Attendees pay their respects by laying flowers and wreaths for the fallen at the Airborne Memorial Ceremony at Picauville, France, June 2, 2022. The ceremony was held in remembrance of the 78th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7250510
    VIRIN: 220602-F-LJ715-2850
    Resolution: 4503x3483
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: PICAUVILLE, FR 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony
    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony
    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron
    D-Day 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT