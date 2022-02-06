U.S. Air Force Col. Eve Douglas, Reserve Air Attaché, US Embassy Paris, speaks to the attendees of the Airborne Memorial D-Day Ceremony at Picauville, France, June 2, 2022. The ceremony paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives after five C-47’s crashed here on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7250502
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-LJ715-2742
|Resolution:
|3970x2769
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|PICAUVILLE, FR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT