    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Picuaville Memorial Ceremony

    PICAUVILLE, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Eve Douglas, Reserve Air Attaché, US Embassy Paris, speaks to the attendees of the Airborne Memorial D-Day Ceremony at Picauville, France, June 2, 2022. The ceremony paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives after five C-47’s crashed here on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7250502
    VIRIN: 220602-F-LJ715-2742
    Resolution: 3970x2769
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: PICAUVILLE, FR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron
    D-Day 78

