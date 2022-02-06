U.S. Air Force Col. Eve Douglas, Reserve Air Attaché, US Embassy Paris, speaks to the attendees of the Airborne Memorial D-Day Ceremony at Picauville, France, June 2, 2022. The ceremony paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives after five C-47’s crashed here on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:35 Photo ID: 7250502 VIRIN: 220602-F-LJ715-2742 Resolution: 3970x2769 Size: 8.82 MB Location: PICAUVILLE, FR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Picuaville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.