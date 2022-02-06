Picuaville Memorial Ceremony

Two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flew over the Airborne Memorial Ceremony at Picauville, France, June 2, 2022. The ceremony paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives when five C-47’s crashed on this communal territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

