USAID protected and conserved cultural heritage in Old Cairo

In Old Cairo, USAID funded construction of a series of collection and conveyance shafts to draw groundwater away from several important monuments, including the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George, the Mosque of Amr Ibn El-Aas, the Roman Tower, the Abu Serga Church, the Ben Ezra Synagogue, and the Hanging Church.



Completed in August 2006, this project lowered the groundwater level – thus preserving the foundations of the various monuments and making the floor level of the flooded buildings accessible. The project also addressed the sewage flooding problem in the area of the Amr Ibn El Aas Mosque by installing 1,900 meters of sewer lines, including house connections in the Old Cairo area across from the mosque. As a result, some 140,000 Cairenes living nearby are benefiting from improved sewer service.

