    USAID conserved and restored Aslam al-Silahdar Mosque [Image 9 of 11]

    USAID conserved and restored Aslam al-Silahdar Mosque

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    03.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    The Mosque of Aslam al-Silahdar is one of the highlights of the Mamluk style in Cairo. It was built in 1344-45 by the sword-bearer to the famous Sultan al-Nasir Muhammad and, like many medieval mosques in Cairo, it includes the mausoleum of its founder. USAID partnered with Aga Khan Trust for Culture to fund a comprehensive conservation project of the severely deteriorated building. The work was carried out between 2006 and 2009. A training component was developed and maintained throughout the on-site work for local craftsmen and Egyptian trainee conservation specialists so that high standards can be replicated elsewhere. The mosque continues to serve the local community.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID conserved and restored Aslam al-Silahdar Mosque [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

