USAID conserved and restored Aslam al-Silahdar Mosque

The Mosque of Aslam al-Silahdar is one of the highlights of the Mamluk style in Cairo. It was built in 1344-45 by the sword-bearer to the famous Sultan al-Nasir Muhammad and, like many medieval mosques in Cairo, it includes the mausoleum of its founder. USAID partnered with Aga Khan Trust for Culture to fund a comprehensive conservation project of the severely deteriorated building. The work was carried out between 2006 and 2009. A training component was developed and maintained throughout the on-site work for local craftsmen and Egyptian trainee conservation specialists so that high standards can be replicated elsewhere. The mosque continues to serve the local community.

