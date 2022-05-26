39 OSS conducts joint FOD walk

U.S. Airmen and NATO allies sweep the flight line during the first joint foreign object debris (FOD) walk at Incirlik Air Base, May 26, 2022. U.S. Airmen joined with Turkish and Spanish military forces for the event, which demonstrated the interoperability with our allies and a mutual respect for Turkish and U.S. resources. FOD walks are designed to have as many people as possible go to a particular site to examine the flight line to help gather trash, rocks, loose metal objects, or anything else that could become a FOD hazard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

