39 OSS conducts joint FOD walk

U.S. Airmen examine the flight line for foreign object debris (FOD) during a joint FOD walk at Incirlik Air Base, May 26, 2022. U.S. Airmen joined with Turkish and Spanish military forces for the event, which demonstrated the interoperability with our allies and a mutual respect for Turkish and U.S. resources. FOD walks are designed to have as many people as possible go to a particular site to examine the flight line to help gather trash, rocks, loose metal objects, or anything else that could become a FOD hazard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

