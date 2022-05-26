Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39 OSS conducts joint FOD walk

    39 OSS conducts joint FOD walk

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and NATO allies sweep the flight line during the first joint Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk at Incirlik Air Base, May 26, 2022. U.S. Airmen joined with Turkish and Spanish military forces for the event, which demonstrated the interoperability with our allies and a mutual respect for Turkish and U.S. resources. FOD walks are designed to have as many people as possible go to a particular site to examine the flight line to help gather trash, rocks, loose metal objects, or anything else that could become a FOD hazard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 06:35
    Photo ID: 7249607
    VIRIN: 220526-F-DR389-1104
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39 OSS conducts joint FOD walk, by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    FOD
    Allies
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

