    Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon in honor of the Spanish Defense Minister [Image 2 of 2]

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and the Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles renders honor during an Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 21:21
    Photo ID: 7249258
    VIRIN: 220519-A-NZ457-0041
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 15.68 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon in honor of the Spanish Defense Minister [Image 2 of 2], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Secretary of Defense
    Lloyd Austin III
    Spanish Defense Minister
    Margarita Robles

