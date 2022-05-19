U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III hosts an Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon in honor of the Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)
|05.19.2022
Date Posted: 06.01.2022
|7249256
|220519-A-NZ457-0033
|5568x3712
|13.13 MB
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
|0
|0
