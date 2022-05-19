U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III hosts an Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon in honor of the Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 21:21 Photo ID: 7249256 VIRIN: 220519-A-NZ457-0033 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.13 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armed Forces Full Honor Cordon in honor of the Spanish Defense Minister [Image 2 of 2], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.