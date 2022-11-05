The 10 entries in a bowling-pin-designing contest that Camp Zama’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Office, or SHARP, hosted during April for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month will be on display until June 16 in the rear entrance of the U.S. Army Japan headquarters building.
Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages
