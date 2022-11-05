Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages [Image 1 of 3]

    Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Spc. Anthony Lister, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, holds the bowling pin he designed for a contest Camp Zama’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Office, or SHARP, hosted during April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Lister’s design incorporated the acronym ;IGY6, which stands for “I Got Your Six,” the “six” being short for “6 o’clock,” or the direction directly behind a person. “I got your six” originated as a military phrase of assurance from one service member to another meaning, “I’m watching your back.” His pin was chosen as the winner among 10 entries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 19:36
    Photo ID: 7249127
    VIRIN: 220511-A-HP857-158
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 426.43 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages
    Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages
    Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    imcom-pacific
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT