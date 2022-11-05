Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages

Spc. Anthony Lister, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, holds the bowling pin he designed for a contest Camp Zama’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Office, or SHARP, hosted during April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Lister’s design incorporated the acronym ;IGY6, which stands for “I Got Your Six,” the “six” being short for “6 o’clock,” or the direction directly behind a person. “I got your six” originated as a military phrase of assurance from one service member to another meaning, “I’m watching your back.” His pin was chosen as the winner among 10 entries.

