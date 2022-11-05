Camp Zama Soldier creatively designs bowling pin, conveys SAAPM messages

Spc. Anthony Lister, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, looks at the bowling pin he designed for a contest Camp Zama’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Office, or SHARP, hosted during April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Date Taken: 05.11.2022
Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP