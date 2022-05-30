Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Jack Pays Tribute to the Fallen [Image 3 of 3]

    Black Jack Pays Tribute to the Fallen

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne, III Corps command sergeant major, Col. Ian Palmer, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, and other leaders stood shoulder to shoulder with over 500 members of the Fort Hood surrounding communities, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on May 30 during the benediction. Burgoyne said that he and his wife have been coming to the Killen Memorial Day ceremony for years.

