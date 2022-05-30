“What I try to remember each year on Memorial Day is that each of those over one million men and women had a story,” said Col. Ian Palmer, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, as he honored America’s fallen on May 30 during the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony. “Each had a mom and a dad, a home town, a reason for serving, and a way in which they perished. If we aren’t careful, discussions of numbers will wash away each of the unique stories of our fallen.”
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 19:26
|Photo ID:
|7249115
|VIRIN:
|220530-A-AJ129-325
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Jack Pays Tribute to the Fallen [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black Jack Pays Tribute to the Fallen
