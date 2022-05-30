Black Jack Pays Tribute to the Fallen

“What I try to remember each year on Memorial Day is that each of those over one million men and women had a story,” said Col. Ian Palmer, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, as he honored America’s fallen on May 30 during the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony. “Each had a mom and a dad, a home town, a reason for serving, and a way in which they perished. If we aren’t careful, discussions of numbers will wash away each of the unique stories of our fallen.”

