    Black Jack Pays Tribute to the Fallen [Image 1 of 3]

    Black Jack Pays Tribute to the Fallen

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    “What I try to remember each year on Memorial Day is that each of those over one million men and women had a story,” said Col. Ian Palmer, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, as he honored America’s fallen on May 30 during the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony. “Each had a mom and a dad, a home town, a reason for serving, and a way in which they perished. If we aren’t careful, discussions of numbers will wash away each of the unique stories of our fallen.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 19:26
    Photo ID: 7249115
    VIRIN: 220530-A-AJ129-325
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Jack Pays Tribute to the Fallen [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st CAV
    First Team
    Back Jack

