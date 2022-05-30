Standing shoulder to shoulder, over 500 members of the Fort Hood surrounding communities, gathered at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen to watch the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard present the colors and pay tribute to America’s fallen during a ceremony on May 30.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 19:26 Photo ID: 7249116 VIRIN: 220530-A-AJ129-564 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.19 MB Location: KILLEEN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Jack Pays Tribute to the Fallen [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.