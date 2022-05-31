USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 31, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ren Mercado, from Carson, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts an inspection of spaces. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amy Bise)

