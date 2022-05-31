USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 31, 2022) Airman Marcela Echeverry, from Colombia, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), sorts mail on the pier. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amy Bise)

Date Taken: 05.31.2022
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP