    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.31.2022

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 31, 2022) Airman Robert Medina, from Arlington, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), performs routine maintenance on an aircraft towing tractor. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amy Bise)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 19:08
    Photo ID: 7249111
    VIRIN: 220531-N-HJ896-1037
    Resolution: 5049x3366
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

