USS America (LHA 6) Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 31, 2022) Airman Robert Medina, from Arlington, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), performs routine maintenance on an aircraft towing tractor. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amy Bise)

Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP