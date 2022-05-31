Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nominees Participate In 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year Week [Image 5 of 7]

    Nominees Participate In 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year Week

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 31, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with nominees during a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial. Sailors visited the memorial to pay respects and learn more about naval history and heritage during the 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year (SOY) week. The SOY program, established in 1972, recognizes those who exemplify a warfighting spirit, the Navy’s core values, and a deep commitment to their commands and communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 18:40
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 
    Pearl Harbor
    SOY
    Sailor of the Year
    COMPACFLT
    U.S. Navy

