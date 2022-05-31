Nominees Participate In 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year Week

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 31, 2022) U.S. Pacific Fleet leaders and nominees tour the USS Arizona Memorial as part of 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year (SOY) week. Sailors visited the memorial to pay respects and learn more about naval history and heritage. The SOY program, established in 1972, recognizes those who exemplify a warfighting spirit, the Navy’s core values, and a deep commitment to their commands and communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

