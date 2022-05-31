Nominees Participate In 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year Week

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 31, 2022) U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James “Smitty” Tocorzic speaks with nominees during a barge tour to the USS Arizona Memorial. Sailors visited the memorial to pay respects and learn more about naval history and heritage during the 2022 U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year (SOY) week. The SOY program, established in 1972, recognizes those who exemplify a warfighting spirit, the Navy’s core values, and a deep commitment to their commands and communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

