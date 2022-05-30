Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state [Image 5 of 5]

    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state

    BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    An Oregon Army National Guard Soldier salutes the American flag during a Memorial Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in Beaverton, Ore. on May 30, 2022. The event was largely attended by members of the local community as well as some local dignitaries and military members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 21:25
    Photo ID: 7247157
    VIRIN: 220530-Z-SP755-1016
    Resolution: 3843x5437
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: BEAVERTON, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state
    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state
    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state
    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state
    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT