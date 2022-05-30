Oregon National Guardsmen participate in Memorial Day ceremonies around the state

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain [Col] Jacob Scott (left) and members of the...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain [Col] Jacob Scott (left) and members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the Memorial Day ceremony held at the World War II Memorial in Salem, Ore., May 30, 2022. Oregon National Guard members participated in several Memorial Day community events around the state today, underscoring the significance of those members of the United States military that paid the ultimate sacrifice to this nation. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon National Guard service members participated in several Memorial Day community events around the state on May 30, 2022, underscoring the significance of those members of the United States military that paid the ultimate sacrifice to this nation.



Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated shortly after the American Civil War, becoming an official federal holiday in 1971. This year, for the first time since 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans throughout our country gathered again for Memorial Day services and ceremonies in person.



Addressing a gathering at the War II Memorial at the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, Brig. Gen. Mark Crosby, Assistant Adjutant General for the Oregon Air National Guard said that Memorial Day is set aside to honor the men and women who gave their lives in the defense of the United States.



“This is a reminder of the true cost of war and a reminder to honor those that died while answering their Nation’s call,” he said, recalling past conflicts in American history from the American Revolution to Afghanistan and Iraq. “Our service members put the welfare of the nation and the welfare of their fellow brothers and sisters before their own.”



More than one million, 275 thousand Americans have died in war and conflict since 1775 when our Revolutionary War began. Service members have been fighting for our nation’s independence, freedom, and security for nearly 250 years.



“I challenge you to serve your country as well,” said Crosby, when describing his own experience as both a part-time service member and in his civilian career. “Giving back to this great country doesn’t mean you have to wear the uniform, there’s lots of ways to give back to your community and country – with your time and your compassion.”



Highlighting the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, Crobsy said that giving back to veterans and current service members is a good place to start.



“Volunteerism is one of the things that makes America great, and sets us apart from the rest of the world.”



Many of those that attended Memorial Day events around Oregon were fellow veterans and family members. At a service held in Beaverton, Oregon, Brig. Gen. Eric Riley, Assistant Adjutant General for the Oregon Army National Guard Riley said, “For me, Memorial Day’s a sacred and special day.”



“It will forever be the day I remember the nine fallen Soldiers that I served with in the streets of Baghdad. I will always remember the soldiers and officers that I worked with over the last 28 years that never came home.”



Framing the significance of the Memorial Day holiday, Riley said the day is an opportunity to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice but also to cherish what they fought for to provide for future generations.



“It’s a day that I reflect on the generations of service members that have gone before us, '' said Riley. “Finally it’s a day that I look optimistically and enthusiastically to see what our future holds for us.”



As hundreds of veterans, family supporters and members of the community dodged a brief rainstorm, the event connected those in attendance to the picturesque Memorial Park that featured a live firing Howitzer Salute by the Oregon Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion 218th Field Artillery from nearby McMinnville.



As communities around the state held their own ceremonies, further south in Medford, Army National Guard Maj. W. Chris Clyne spoke to those gathered at Hillcrest Memorial Park.



“So, on this Memorial Day, never forget. Think about those who have died, those who have returned from war, and all the loved ones who sacrifice daily without them. And then, freely enjoy your day with gratitude," he said.



One of the highlights of the day was a picture perfect flyover by the Oregon Air National Guard's F-15 Eagles from the 173rd Fighter Wing, stationed at Klamath Falls, soaring over the Medford ceremony and other southern Oregon locations.



The 142nd Wing assigned to Portland Air National Guard Base, flew multiple patriotic F-15 flyovers in the Portland and Salem metro areas as ‘Eagles covered the skies’ around Oregon on this national day of remembrance.