    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - CAB Gearing Up [Image 22 of 25]

    Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - CAB Gearing Up

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion prepare their vehicles and equipment for annual training exercises on the Orchard Combat Training Center in preparation for deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 11:35
    Photo ID: 7246043
    VIRIN: 220531-Z-XK920-0042
    Resolution: 4067x2711
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - CAB Gearing Up [Image 25 of 25], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S.Army
    Abrams Tank
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    Operation Spartan Shield.
    2-116th CAB

