Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - CAB Gearing Up

Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion prepare their vehicles and equipment for annual training exercises on the Orchard Combat Training Center in preparation for deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

