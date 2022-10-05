Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion prepare their vehicles and equipment for annual training exercises on the Orchard Combat Training Center in preparation for deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 11:34
|Photo ID:
|7246039
|VIRIN:
|220531-Z-XK920-0039
|Resolution:
|4136x2757
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho Army National Guard Annual Training 2022 - CAB Gearing Up [Image 25 of 25], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT